Cause Of Robie Fire Determined

Robie Fire - CAL Fire Image View Photo

Milton, CA — Firefighters have determined the cause of a vegetation fire that ignited on the west side of Milton Road in Calaveras County near the Robie Ranch.

It started shortly before 10 o’clock on Tuesday morning and eventually burned 2.6 acres and destroyed an old outbuilding that had been standing for generations. CAL Fire reports that it was caused by the property owner using a grass trimmer, also known as a weedeater.

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department adds that the property owner was trimming weeds with a metal blade near a metal fence post. The person suffered second-degree burns to his hand and leg. He declined to be transported by ambulance and was taken away by private vehicle.

CAL Fire is reminding everyone to be extremely cautious in all outdoor activities. The agency notes that the property owner was doing the work prior to 10 am, had multiple water sources available, a tractor nearby, and a spark arrestor. The single spark grew into a fire that was unmanageable by himself and a friend.