Copperopolis Woman Arrested After Child Left In Roadway

Copperopolis, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman was arrested following an incident on Quiver Street and Little John Road in Copperopolis.

Witnesses stated that 33-year-old Ashley Marie Agasi was allegedly acting erratically, yelling at dogs nearby, throwing rocks, and attempting to wave down vehicles. She was also holding a one-year-old child. At one point she put the young girl (who was only wearing one shoe) on the hot pavement while confronting the driver of a vehicle who stopped.

A concerned bystander went over and picked up the girl to ensure she was not harmed.

Agasi then left the area and did not return for the child.

Calaveras Sheriff’s deputies responded to Agasi’s home to investigate the situation and report that she was uncooperative during the process. The sheriff’s office says in a statement about a search of the residence, “They noted multiple child safety concerns. Deputies observed soiled baby diapers on the floor in the master bedroom, piles of canine fecal matter on the ground inside the living room, trash and moldy fruit on the floor, multiple shattered windows around the residence with large shards of exposed glass, and copious amounts of dirty laundry throughout the entire house. Due to the deplorable and dangerous condition of the residence and suspect Agasi’s inability to care for herself or others due to being under the influence of methamphetamine, Child Protective Services staff were requested to respond to assist with the investigation and take custody of the child.”

Agasi was first transported to a local hospital for treatment as she appeared to be heavily under the influence of drugs. Later, she was transported to Calaveras County Jail on charges of felony child endangerment, being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting peace officers in the performance of their duties.