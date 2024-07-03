Clear
Calaveras Music In the Park Event Called Off Due To Heat

By B.J. Hansen
Downtown Mokelumne Hill

Mokelumne Hill, CA — A concert was scheduled for this evening in Mokelumne Hill, but it has been postponed to an undetermined date due to the extreme heat.

The Calaveras Arts Council hosts its summer concert series each Wednesday evening at different venues across the county. Today’s show was scheduled to feature the Blowbacks at 6:30 pm at Shutter Tree Park in downtown Mokelumne Hill. However, the triple-digit temperatures are spurring the change of plans.

Next week’s show, July 10, will feature the band Overdryve at 6:30 pm at the Mountain Ranch Community Park.

To read an earlier story about cooling centers in Calaveras County, click here.

To find out information about other events taking place in the Mother Lode over the Independence Day holiday, click here.   

