Independence Day Celebrations Planned Around Mother Lode

Columbia 4th of July Celebration View Photo

Sonora, CA — One of the Mother Lode’s traditional fireworks shows is postponed due to the heat and high fire risk, while some other celebrations will still be taking place.

Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys announces that after speaking with the local fire department about the current fire risk, combined with the 100-plus degree temperatures forecasted, Friday’s planned Independence Day Celebration and evening fireworks display has been postponed to an undetermined date.

The Black Oak Casino Resort will be celebrating Independence Day by commemorating the grand opening of its two brand new pools at the resort and hosting a special drone lights show on Thursday and Friday evenings. There will be several viewing areas to take in the sights – Heritage Park, the 6th floor of the parking garage, and the D parking lot next to the Tribal Fire Department. All viewing areas will open at 6:30 pm and the drone show will begin at 9:15 pm on both nights. There will also be several food vendors on hand.

On Thursday, at 10 am will be an Independence Day concert at the Angels Camp Museum at 753 South Main Street put on by the Calaveras Community Band.

The Glorious Fourth of July Celebration in Columbia State Historic Park will be Thursday from 11 am – 5 pm. The festivities will start at 11 am with a flag raising and black powder musket salute. The parade will begin at noon, and there will be activities and competitions throughout the day.

Downtown Mokelumne Hill will host an Independence Day parade on Thursday at 10 am. There will also be food, vendors, and kids activities.

Throughout Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be the Summer Fest at West Side Memorial Park in Tuolumne. The outdoor flea market will also feature some food vendors and music.

The 52nd annual Sierra Nevada Arts and Crafts Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 9 am – 5 pm in the area of Highway 4 in downtown Arnold. The Arnold Independence Day Parade will be Saturday at 10 am.

Saturday at 9:30 pm will be the fireworks show over the waters of Lake Don Pedro. Parking is available at both Blue Oak Campground and Fleming Meadows. Parking is limited so arrive early. There is a fee of $40 per vehicle and $20 per vessel to enter the area and see the fireworks show. The event is put on by the Don Pedro Recreation Agency.