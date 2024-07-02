Calaveras County Opens Cooling Centers Amid Excessive Heat Warning

Calaveras, CA– With an excessive heat warning in effect for Calaveras County, officials are opening cooling centers to provide relief from scorching temperatures expected to exceed 105 degrees from 11 AM Tuesday, July 2nd through 8 PM Sunday, July 7th. The elderly, young children, individuals with chronic conditions, and those on certain medications face the highest risk during this heat wave, which contributed to over 2,300 heat-related deaths nationwide last year.

“Recognize the signs of heat-related illness,” advised Calaveras County Health Officer Dr. Rene Ramirez. “Symptoms such as heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, nausea, vomiting, or dizziness should not be ignored.”

Calaveras County residents can access designated cooling centers for respite from the heat, with free transportation provided by Calaveras Connect to locations including:

San Andreas : San Andreas Library, 1299 Gold Hunter Road

: San Andreas Library, 1299 Gold Hunter Road Mokelumne Hill : Mokelumne Hill Library, 8328 Main Street

: Mokelumne Hill Library, 8328 Main Street Copperopolis : Copperopolis Library, Suite 106 Lake Tulloch Plaza

: Copperopolis Library, Suite 106 Lake Tulloch Plaza Valley Springs: Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial Hall, 300 W. Daphne Street

Cooling centers will operate from 10 AM to 8 PM Tuesday through Sunday. Pets are allowed with accommodations provided in designated areas.

For transportation assistance to cooling centers, call (209) 754-4450 by 3:00 PM the day before travel to reserve a seat for Dial-a-Ride services.