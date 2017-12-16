Burglars Hit Angels Camp Home

Angels Camp, CA — Angels Camp Police are warning neighbors to watch out for each other’s property this holiday season and report any suspicious activity after burglars ransacked a home.

Extensive damages were reported throughout the home by the officers that responded to the 900 block of Crystal Street earlier this week. Police are not sure of the exact day that the thieves broke into the home but indicate it was sometime in the past three weeks. The time of the break-in is estimated to be around 2:45 p.m. sometime between Monday, November 27th and Monday, December 11th.

The home owner has reported various items missing and some property was discovered in plastic containers. Police believe that the burglars planned to come back for it later. Investigators also report evidence was found at the scene that they hope will help identifying the suspects but no details as to exactly what was obtained has been released.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.