Update: Fatal Crash On O’Byrnes Ferry Road In Calaveras County

Update at 12:27 p.m.: The CHP reports that the section of O’Byrnes Ferry Road at the intersection of Black Creek Drive was closed after a fatal motorcycle and pickup crash. Officers were turning around traffic for about two and a half hours as the crash site was surveyed and a tow crew removed the wreckage. Further details on the crash can be viewed below.

Original post at 11:26 a.m.: Copperopolis, CA – One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup on O’Byrnes Ferry Road in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

The crash happened at the intersection of Black Creek Drive around 9:42 a.m. The CHP reports that a Ford F250 hauling a 27-foot camper collided with the motorcycle. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the coroner has been called to the crash site.

The CHP says that section of the roadway is closed in both directions, with officers turning motorists around. Travelers are urged to find an alternative route, as there is no word regarding when the roadway might reopen.