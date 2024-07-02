Fire Ignites In Milton Area Of Calaveras County

CAL Fire Logo View Photo

Update at 10:23 am: Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the Robie Fire in the Milton area. Mop-up will continue over the next several hours.

Original story at 10:15 am: Milton, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire in the area of Robie Ranch in the Milton area of Calaveras County.

The fire is under an acre in size and at least one structure is nearby. CAL Fire reports that the incident is near Robie Ranch Road and Milton Road. Be prepared for activity in the area.