Segerstrom Is New Sonora Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem Spurs Debate

Oath of Office for newly elected council members View Photo

Sonora, CA — Monday evening marked a changing of the guard for the Sonora City Council as the three winners during the March election took the oath of office, Bess Levine and Stephen Opie, along with returning member, Ann Segerstrom.

It was also the final meeting for outgoing Mayor Mark Plummer and councilmember Matt Hawkins, who were thanked for their service.

It is unique that Sonora votes on the city council during the primary election and seats the new members in July. Most cities and counties hold the election in November and seat new members at the start of January. The city is taking steps to move its election to November starting in 2026.

Ann Segerstrom, who had been serving as Mayor Pro Tem, was unanimously supported by fellow councilmembers last night to step into the two-year term of Mayor. There was then a back-and-forth debate regarding who should be the second in command, Suzanne Cruz or Andy Merrill. Both members joined the council at the same time, being elected in 2022. Cruz seemed to have the backing of more conservative members during public comment, and Merrill had the support of more liberal/progressive community members.

In the end, Segerstrom stated, “I’m just kind of flabbergasted and gobsmacked that this has turned into a left-right political melee. It is a non-partisan job. I nominate Suzanne Cruz to be my Mayor Pro Tem because Suzanne is very good at finances. She has done an excellent job at coming to the core of the matter when we have to make business decisions.”

Segerstrom added that she hopes that Cruz, and other council members, will keep (partisan) comments under reign, moving forward.

After Segerstrom made the nomination, a motion to approve it was made by new councilmember Opie, and seconded by Cruz. The other council members went along with Segerstrom’s pick, and Cruz was approved 5-0.

Toward the end of the meeting, in a time set aside for councilmember reports, Cruz addressed what she called the earlier “parade of criticism and slander,” from members of the public during the Mayor Pro Tem discussion. Cruz, who has adamantly opposed LGBTQ Pride Month declarations in the city and county, spoke about loving her gay brother who died of Aids. She says, “The narrative that I am against any sort of people, or community, is an out-and-out lie, and I really resent it. And yes, you will get my anger, and I will not be happy with you, if you jeopardize my reputation.”

Cruz also spoke about other items like being a former correctional officer, wanting to protect tax dollars, and the importance of fiscal responsibility.