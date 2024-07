Groveland Area PG&E Outage View Photo

Groveland, CA — PG&E is investigating a power outage in the greater Groveland area.

The company reports that the outage began at 8:23 am and full restoration is anticipated by 6:30 pm.

3,083 customers are without electricity. It is also impacting the area southeast of Jamestown and Sonora and stretches into parts of Mariposa County.

The cause is not immediately known.