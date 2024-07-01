House Fire Near Lake Don Pedro

CAL Fire MMU Logo View Photo

La Grange, CA – Resources from around the region are helping to extinguish a house fire in the 10000 block of Banderilla Drive near the south shore of Lake Don Pedro in Mariposa County.

There are no reports of the fire expanding to any nearby vegetation. The CHP reports that officers are directing traffic in the area so be prepared for activity. The home is fully engulfed in flames. There have been no initial reports of any injuries.

Resources from Tuolumne County are assisting the CAL Fire Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit in extinguishing the house fire.