PG&E outage in the Tuolumne areas of Calaveras County View Photo

Tuolumne, CA – PG&E is reporting a power outage in the Tuolumne area of Tuolumne County this morning that is impacting nearly 600 customers.

The outage runs along Yosemite Road. The lights went out for 590 customers around 5:20 a.m. The utility reports that a crew is investigating the cause of the outage. The company gives an estimated restoration time of 9:45 a.m.