Mother Lode Views To Recap Aero Fire

Aero Fire in Copperopolis area of Calaveras County View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — The first major wildfire of the 2024 fire season in the Mother Lode burned around 5,300 acres and led to evacuations and concerns for the community of Copperopolis.

The fire, igniting on June 17, is now 100% contained. Three homes were destroyed and one commercial building was damaged.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature an interview with Calaveras Office of Emergency Services Director Erik Holt, recapping the incident. He will also talk about what will happen next in the fire recovery process. There will also be audio played from this week’s special board of supervisors meeting where CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit Chief Nick Casci and Calaveras Undersheriff Rachelle Whiting detailed the early actions taken when the fire started to take off.

At one point, over 3,600 structures were threatened, and over 1,000 firefighters took part in the fight.