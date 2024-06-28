Update: Two Power Outages In Two Mother Lode Counties

Power outages in the Chinese Camp area of Tuolumne County and the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County View Photo

Update at 12:53 p.m.: PG&E crews have returned power to most of those without electricity during the Mountain Ranch power outage in Calaveras County. The utility reports that the number remaining without electricity is 38, down from 412 and 689 at the start of the outage. The outage in the Chinese Camp area of Tuolumne County running along Highways 49 and 120 remains the same, with the details below.

Update at 12:45 p.m.: PG&E reports that the number of impacted customers in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County has dropped from 689 to 412. Further details on the outages can be viewed below.

Original post at 12:39 p.m.: Sonora, CA – PG&E crews are working to restore power after two outages in two Mother Lode counties.

One outage is affecting 196 customers in Tuolumne County’s Chinese Camp area, along Highways 49 and 120. Their electricity went out around 11:15 a.m. The utility reports that a crew is on-site working to fix the problem, but the cause has not yet been determined. The estimated repair time for this outage is 5:45 p.m.

In Calaveras, 689 customers in the Mountain Ranch area are without lights due to what company officials call “an emergency issue.” Those impacted are along Ponderosa Way, Whiskey Slide, and Doster Roads. Their power went off just after 9 a.m. A crew is working on repairs to restore power. The estimated restoration time is 2:15 p.m.