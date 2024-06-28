Update: Fire Ignites In Valley Springs

Fire on Highway 12 near Lime Creek Road View Photo

Update at 11:07 am: CAL Fire updates that the Lime Fire near Valley Springs is now six acres in size with a moderate rate of spread. Air and ground resources are on the scene.

Original story at 10:55 am: Valley Springs, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a vegetation fire near Highway 12 and Lime Creek Road in the Valley Springs area.

A smoke column is visible. It is estimated to be about three acres. There are no initial reports of any structures being at risk. Columbia air resources are heading to the scene. We will pass along more information as it becomes available.