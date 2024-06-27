Two Baggies Of Drugs Led To Local Casino Patron’s Arrest

Heather Lynette Hamilton -- TCSO booking photo View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — Two baggies found at a local casino bathroom resulted in a Modesto woman’s arrest for not only a large amount of fentanyl but also another drug.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies recently responded to a report of a drug bag being found in a bathroom at the Black Oak Casino on Tuolumne Road North in Tuolumne. When deputies arrived, they inspected the zippered pouch, which contained what they recognized to be fentanyl and a container of hashish. A second bag contained drug-use paraphernalia. The fentanyl was packaged into multiple small bags, totaling a gross weight of about 60.2 grams.

Deputies learned that the zippered bag containing the drugs belonged to 45-year-old Heather Hamilton. She was given a body search, and in a pocket, deputies found a small bag of methamphetamine.

When questioned, Hamilton only admitted to the contents of the second bag, including a methamphetamine pipe and burned foil with drug residue. She was arrested for felony-related drug charges, including sales, possession, and having unlawful drug use paraphernalia.