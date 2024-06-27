Clear
Planned Burning Underway At PAWS In San Andreas

By B.J. Hansen
Smoke from PAWS planned burn - Photo by Carlos Stoughton

San Andreas, CA — Smoke is visible in the San Andreas area due to a planned fuel reduction burn.

It started at around nine o’clock this morning at the Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) property near the intersection of Pool Station Road and Highway 49. The burning will continue until around 5 pm.

Two burn areas in the PAWS Vegetation Management Program site encompass about 130 acres of annual grasses, oak woodland, and scattered chaparral species. CAL Fire reports that control lines and established roadways are being used to prevent any unwanted spread of the fire.

Firefighters will remain on scene until all of the hotspots are extinguished.

The San Andreas Fire Protection District and the Calaveras Air Pollution Control District are assisting CAL Fire with the project.

