Twain Harte, CA — Several fire engines are on the scene of a fire reported to be in the roof of a home in the area of Cedar Pines Avenue near East Avenue in Twain Harte.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that there are no active flames or evacuation orders in place. Mop-up will be ongoing, and the community is asked to avoid the area due to the heavy amount of engines on the scene.