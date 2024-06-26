Emergency Alert Sirens Will Be Blaring Tomorrow

Twain Harte fire station with sirens on roof View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – If you hear emergency alert sirens go off tomorrow, do not panic, it is just a test.

Tuolumne County OES officials report that they will be doing SiRcom Siren Emergency Alert Testing, which consists of an outdoor audible alert/siren test, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 11 a.m. Otherwise, the sirens will only be used when an actual evacuation order is issued by the sheriff’s office.

OES officials added, “Tuolumne County has now incorporated five outdoor audible alerts, or sirens, into our emergency alert notification system. This is another tool for getting emergency alerts out into the community.”

The newest outdoor sirens are in Groveland, Tuolumne, Twain Harte, Cold Springs, and Strawberry. The public is asked not to call 9-1-1 during the testing unless it is an emergency.

Questions regarding the testing can be directed to the Tuolumne County Public Information line or to gather feedback on the day of testing. Additionally, those wanting to participate in a survey about the sirens can click here.