TUD Tree Removal Creates Traffic Delays

TUD tree removal for pipeline replacement View Photo

Sonora, CA – Starting tomorrow, motorists in the Twain Harte area will face delays for the next three days along Middle Camp Road in the Twain Harte area of Tuolumne County.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has hired D.A. Wood out of Oakdale to do the tree removal work on the roadway, about 0.3 miles east of Longeway Road. It will begin on Wednesday, June 26th, and continue through Friday, June 28th, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. TUD states that the tree removal is part of an ongoing project that replaces the final 4,000 feet of Techite water line with a new 12-inch PVC main water line. They added, “Techite pipeline is inherited pipeline that is outdated and notably brittle, making it highly prone to sudden and significant breaks. These ruptures lead to considerable water loss and can cause extensive damage.”

During work hours, single-lane traffic control will be used on a 100-foot section to allow for safe tree removal. TUD reports that motorists can expect up to 10-minute delays. For more about this and other TUD capital improvement projects, click here.