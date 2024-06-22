Major Meth Lab Bust In Mariposa County

Mariposa County, CA – A chase led to a raid of a Mariposa County property, resulting in a meth lab bust, with deputies discovering over a thousand pounds of the drug.

“This is a massive win for our war on drugs, specifically our war on methamphetamine. This is the largest lab I personally have experienced in Mariposa County. I am very proud of the investigative work on this case. We are not done and will continue to pursue those responsible,” praised Sheriff Jeremy Briese.

A failure to yield prompted a chase by a CHP officer with a vehicle that entered Mariposa County, and sheriff’s deputies were called in to assist. It ended when the driver crashed on Highway 140 near Indian Gulch Road and then fled on foot. Inside the vehicle, deputies uncovered over 200 pounds of methamphetamine, but that was just the beginning of this case.

A follow-up investigation began that connected the vehicle to an undisclosed location in Mariposa County, and a subsequent search yielded a surprising find: a fully operational methamphetamine lab. More than 1,000 pounds of meth in different stages of completion were seized.

“This size lab was estimated to be capable of producing as much as 800 pounds of product per week. At this time, we can only share a few details as this investigation continues,” stated Sheriff Briese.

As this is an ongoing case, the public is asked for any information about it, the driver, or any other criminal activity by contacting the sheriff’s office at 209-966-3615 or submitting a tip anonymously through the Sheriff’s App.