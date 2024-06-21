Update: Fire Near Belleview School Stopped

Belleview Fire between Big Hill and Cedar Ridge View Photos

Update at 2:10 p.m.: Ground and air resources are making progress on a vegetation fire near Belleview Elementary School.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports, “Firefighters are making good progress on the fire and the forward progress is stopped.”

The fire is one acre in size, with a structure and some vehicles involved. Crews will work towards full containment and then mop up for the next several hours. All incoming resources have been called off, and the aircraft have landed at the Columbia Air Base. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

Update at 1:39 p.m.: CAL Fire has dubbed it the Belleview Fire, burning near Belleview Elementary School between the areas of Big Hill and Cedar Ridge in the 22000 block of Kewin Mill Road. The blaze has grown to an acre in size. CAL Fire reports it involves a structure, as the black smoke in the image box shows, and several vehicles. No evacuation orders are in place, according to officials. Be prepared for activity in the area.

Original post at 1:14 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — Ground and air resources are responding to a vegetation fire reported near Belleview Elementary School, according to CAL Fire.

It possibly involves a structure. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says it is between the areas of Big Hill and Cedar Ridge. Initial reports are that it is a quarter acre in size. No evacuation orders are in place, according to officials. Be prepared for activity in the area.