Brothers Arrested In Aero Fire Evacuation Area

Copperopolis, CA – Two brothers from Stockton found themselves in handcuffs after they sparked suspicion from the Aero Fire security patrol while in the Copperopolis area.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputies on evacuation patrol around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, stopped a vehicle near Kiva Place and Little John Road in Copperopolis. Inside the two brothers, the driver, 38-year-old Joseph, and passenger, 31-year-old Mark Nobriga, gave deputies suspicious accounts of their presence in the disaster area, according to sheriff’s officials.

A records check found two outstanding felony warrants from San Joaquin County for Joseph, one for vehicle theft and one for having stolen property. Mark was also found to be on probation in San Joaquin County. A search of the vehicle turned up stolen mail from Copperopolis residences, methamphetamine, and burglary tools. Both were arrested without incident.

Joseph had additional charges of driving on a suspended license, conspiracy to commit a crime, entering a disaster area, possession of a controlled substance, and mail theft. Mark faces charges of probation violation, conspiracy to commit a crime, entering a disaster area, possession of burglary tools, and mail theft.

Sheriff’s officials added, “The details surrounding the new theft are still under investigation.”

Disaster areas are under constant patrol, and there is a zero-tolerance approach for those entering closed areas. Enforcement actions will be taken against those who seek to exploit these situations, according to sheriff’s official. They add, “We are continuing to work closely with Calaveras OES and local fire agencies on the ongoing wildfire efforts. Although the roads are reopening and residents are returning to their homes, law enforcement will continue to maintain extra security patrols and an increased presence.”

A total of 102 law enforcement officers are assisting in patrolling the evacuation areas, including the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office, Angels Camp Police Department, Calaveras County Probation, Department of Alcohol Beverage Control, El Dorado County Probation, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Roseville Police Department, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, Stockton Police Department, Tracy Police Department, and Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.