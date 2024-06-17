Clear
77.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Overnight PG&E Work Planned In Murphys

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Decorative Logo Planned For Murphys

Decorative Logo Planned For Murphys

Photo Icon View Photo

Murphys, CA — Underground utility work is planned near downtown Murphys this coming Thursday evening, June 20.

It will begin at 8 pm, and continue into the early Friday morning hours, near 535 Main Street. A marked detour will be set up around the construction zone. The Underground Construction Company has been hired by PG&E to do the work. The work is anticipated to last just one day.

Be prepared for activity in the area.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 