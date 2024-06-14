Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee Prepares To Celebrate 75 years

Tuolumne, CA –This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will preview the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee, coming up June 21-23.

One of the main organizers, Aaron Rasmussen, will be the guest.

He will speak about the history of the event, and its importance in the community, and highlight the various activities planned.

The three-day celebration in downtown Tuolumne will include a queen competition, parade, concerts, vendors, and a carnival. There is also the traditional arm wrestling, tug-of-war, and various logging events.

Rasmussen will also talk about the important role that the event plays in preserving the area’s local logging heritage.