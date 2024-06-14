Clear
90.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee Prepares To Celebrate 75 years

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Aaron Rasmussen

Aaron Rasmussen

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne, CA –This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will preview the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee, coming up June 21-23.

One of the main organizers, Aaron Rasmussen, will be the guest.

He will speak about the history of the event, and its importance in the community, and highlight the various activities planned.

The three-day celebration in downtown Tuolumne will include a queen competition, parade, concerts, vendors, and a carnival. There is also the traditional arm wrestling, tug-of-war, and various logging events.

Rasmussen will also talk about the important role that the event plays in preserving the area’s local logging heritage.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 