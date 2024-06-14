Father’s Day Fly-In Returns To Columbia Airport

Columbia Airport Father's Day Fly-In View Photo

Columbia, CA — After taking a year off in 2023, the Father’s Day Fly-In will be held this Saturday at the Columbia Airport.

It is an event for the whole family and will run from 10 am – 3 pm. New Airport Manager Tonya Sheftner previewed the activities on a recent Mother Lode Views show. There will be Warbird flybys, WWII aircraft, WWII vehicles, a classic car show, a kids zone, tricycle races, vendors, and food trucks.

Admission is $5 for adults, $2.50 for kids 10-17, and kids under 10 and Veterans get in for free.

Parking for the event will be at the Columbia Elementary School with a shuttle running to and from. The first shuttle departs at 9:30 am and the final shuttle will be around 3 pm. Due to space constraints, only handicapped parking will be available in the airport’s main parking lot. There will be no parking on Airport Road. The event entrance is next to the airport lobby on Airport Road (opens at 10 am).

This year’s theme is “Honoring WWII Veterans.” It marks the 55th year of the event.