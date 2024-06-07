New Airports Manager Will Preview Father’s Day Fly-In

Columbia, CA — Mother Lode Views will feature the new Tuolumne County Airports Manager, Tonya Scheftner.

She will talk about her goals, stepping into the role, and preview the upcoming Father’s Day Fly-In (Saturday, June 15).

2024 marks the 55th year of the event at the Columbia Airport. There will be Warbird flybys, airplane rides, vendors, classic cars, WWII aircraft, and a kids zone. The opening ceremony will honor WWII Veterans.