Threats Lead To K9 Search And Arrest In Sonora

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department recently arrested a man in front of the Sonora Walmart after an investigation into threats he allegedly made against another person.

The PD reports that 37-year-old James Koenig Jr. had threatened to shoot someone, stemming from a previous altercation the two had.

The PD reports, “K-9 Ridge was deployed to conduct a sniff of Koenig’s vehicle and alerted to the odor of controlled substances in the vehicle, and a search was conducted. During the search of the vehicle, Koenig was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, a Billy club, a canister of pepper spray, as well as a stolen chainsaw.”

The stolen tool had allegedly been taken from a home in Sonora in May of last year.

Koenig, a convicted felon, was already on probation for drug-related offenses. He was booked into Tuolumne County Jail for various offenses, with his bail set at $25,000.