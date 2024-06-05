Residential Burning Suspended For Season

Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — With temperatures increasing, and vegetation drying out, residential burning in the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit is suspended, effective today.

It includes Tuolumne, Calaveras, Eastern San Joaquin, and Eastern Stanislaus counties. It will remain that way until the cooler, wetter, conditions arrive in the fall.

Unit Chief Nick Casci says, “Residents can continue to work on their defensible space by using alternative methods of disposal such as chipping or disposal of green waste through the resources offered in their specific county.”

CAL Fire is urging everyone to make sure they are ready for the upcoming months by maintaining the required 100 feet of defensible space around all homes and buildings and being prepared to evacuate if the time comes.

More information from CAL Fire about how to prepare for wildfires can be found here.