Community Leader Grinnell Remembered At Sonora Council Meeting

Sonora, CA — A somber announcement was made at Monday’s Sonora City Council meeting that community leader Jim Grinnell had recently passed away.

Councilmember Matt Hawkins announced that Grinnell died late last month. Hawkins added, “He was a TUD Director and a Sonora Planning Commissioner. His family is definitely sad. He served our community and absolutely loved Sonora. I never heard him say a bad word about anyone. He will definitely be missed.”

Grinnell served two separate stints on the TUD Board of Directors, first being elected in 2012. He resigned from the board due to a medical injury in 2013, but returned in 2014, by winning another four-year seat. He was later tapped to be the board president in 2016.

After leaving the board, in 2021, he was appointed by then-Mayor Hawkins to be on the city’s planning commission.

Grinnell was also active in various volunteer capacities, including the Tuolumne County Commission on Aging, as co-founder of the Senior Expo, and a member of the Area 12 Agency on Aging Advisory Council.

No additional information, such as funeral service details, was immediately released.