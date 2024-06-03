Calaveras County Water District Secures $11.2 Million

Calaveras County Water District Logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA– The Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) has secured $11.2 million from the Army Corps of Engineers as part of the 2024 federal budget to enhance the Copper Cove Wastewater Treatment Plant and Reclamation Facility. This allocation is the largest Section 219 Environmental Infrastructure funding in California and the third-largest nationwide for 2024.

With this latest funding, CCWD has secured a total of $13.2 million from the Army Corps over the past three years and seeks an additional $3.1 million next year to cover rising construction costs. The Copper Cove facility serves around 2,000 sewer connections in Copperopolis along Lake Tulloch on the Stanislaus River, treating wastewater and recycling water for irrigation. CCWD will cover 25% of the approximately $20 million project cost, with federal funds easing financial pressure on other community projects.

CCWD expressed gratitude to the late Senator Dianne Feinstein, Senators Alex Padilla and Butler, Congressman Tom McClintock, State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil, the Angels Camp City Council, and Supervisor Amanda Folendorf for their support. Directors Jeff Davidson and Scott Ratterman have played a key role in securing the Army Corps funding.

“When we first met with congressional staff and the Army Corps, we heard how difficult it was to secure funding. Now, we have a strong foothold and are working with our representatives to obtain additional funds to complete this project,” said Ratterman.