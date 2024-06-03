Vegetation Fires Keep Officials Busy

Sunday morning fire on Old Don Pedro Road View Photo

Sonora, CA — There were a few vegetation fires in the Mother Lode region over the weekend that burned between 2-4 acres, and a major fire that ignited near Tracy.

The largest in the Mother Lode counties was the Bear Fire, which started on Sunday morning in the 5600 block of Bear Trap Drive in Mariposa County.

We reported earlier that it was contained at around four acres shortly before noon.

In addition, the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that a two-acre fire ignited on Saturday afternoon on Bright Star Road in Valley Springs. No homes were damaged and the cause is under investigation.

There was also a two-acre vegetation fire (see photo) on Sunday morning on Old Don Pedro Road near the J-59 intersection. It was reported at 1:17 am and was contained in approximately 30 minutes by arriving firefighters. The cause is also under investigation.

Most notably, firefighters across Northern California have been busy battling the wind-driven Corral Fire that spurred evacuations in Tracy on Saturday and consumed 22 square miles of vegetation. It also caused traffic disruptions on I-580 over the weekend. The fire was 50% contained as of Sunday evening. Click here to read more detailed information.