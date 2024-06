Mariposa, CA– A vegetation fire, dubbed the Bear fire, forward progress was stopped in Mariposa in the 5600 block of Bear Trap Drive. The fire grew to approximately 4 acres before air and ground resources stopped the forward progression. One structure was threatened by this fire. The cause of the fire is unknown and crews will remain on scene mopping up.

