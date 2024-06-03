Four Killed In Crash Near Don Pedro

Don Pedro, CA — Four people were tragically killed in a crash that occurred early Friday evening near Don Pedro Reservoir.

The CHP has not released the names of those fatally injured, but it was a 33-year-old La Grange woman, a 56-year-old Stockton man, a 66-year-old Modesto woman, and a 65-year-old Salida woman.

The CHP reports that the Stockton man was unlawfully passing over the double yellow lines on Bonds Flat Road in a 2020 Chevy pickup truck and hit head-on with an oncoming Toyota Highlander driven by the La Grange woman, who was unable to avoid a collision. Toxicology reports are pending regarding whether drugs or alcohol may have played a contributing factor. An investigation is ongoing.

The names are pending notification of family members.