Vegetation Fire Quickly Put Out In Valley Springs

Valley Springs, CA– Fire resources quickly stopped a vegetation fire in the 300 block of Bright Star Road in Valley Springs. The fire was dubbed the Star fire and forward progress was stopped at an acre. The cause of the fire is unknown and crews will remain on scene mopping up. As a reminder, with temperatures rising and the threat of fire increasing, burn permits will be suspended starting June 5th, an article covering the full details of what can and can not be allowed to burn after that can be found here.