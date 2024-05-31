Burn Permits Suspended Starting June 5th

CAL Fire burn permit logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– Following a wet winter and substantial snowpack, rising temperatures and winds are rapidly drying out the abundant grass crop, heightening fire risks in the region. In response, CAL FIRE will suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning in the State Responsibility Area of Calaveras, Tuolumne, Eastern San Joaquin, and Eastern Stanislaus Counties, effective June 5th.

The suspension prohibits the burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves. “With hotter and drier weather, lower and mid-elevation areas are becoming prone to unwanted fires,” said Unit Chief Nick Casci. He urged residents to use alternatives like chipping or green waste disposal provided by their counties. Since January 1, CAL FIRE and other firefighters have responded to over 1,253 wildfires. Although residential burning is banned, residents should ensure a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around homes and buildings and be prepared for possible evacuations.

The burn permit suspension does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property, provided they are maintained to prevent spread. Campfire permits are available at local fire stations or online at PreventWildfireCA.org.