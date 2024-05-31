Clear
Flames Rip Through Yankee Hill Trailer

By Tracey Petersen
Trailer fire in Yankee Hill area of Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County, CA – A trailer in the Yankee Hill area of Tuolumne County was reduced to rubble after an early morning blaze.

County fire officials have released the details of the fire that happened just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday in the 12000 block of Yankee Hill Road at the Remington Mine Road intersection, off Big Hill Road.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, a 1,000-square-foot single-wide trailer had flames shooting out of its windows and doors. With the motorhome fully engulfed in fire, the flames spread into the nearby vegetation but were quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

