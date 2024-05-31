Mother Lode Views Focuses On Youth Issues

Bryce Nicolson, Adeline Hanson, Jameson Baldwin and Hosanna Atkins View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature four graduating high school seniors in Tuolumne County.

Once a year the show shifts its focus to issues facing the next generation of leaders, and the panelists were recommended by their school principals. Representing Sonora High School will be Bryce Nicolson and Adeline Hanson and from Summerville High will be Jameson Baldwin and Hosanna Atkins.

Topics will include ways to improve Tuolumne County, challenges surrounding youth vaping, recent campus lockdowns, communicating via social media, readapting following the COVID period, and other issues.