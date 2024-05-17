New Miss Calaveras Crowned, Rodeo Queen Named

Miss Calaveras Arabelle Jones (left) and new Rodeo Queen Jaylen Buchanan (in blue on right) View Photos

Angels Camp, CA — The 2024 Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee kicked off on Thursday and one of the highlights of day one is the annual Miss Calaveras Pageant during the evening on the main stage.

Taking first place was Arabelle Jones, a 21-year-old student attending Columbia College. She is studying forestry and computer science. Her talent performed was an Irish dance. Jones won a $5,000 scholarship and you can click here to see her name being announced.

The first runner-up was Anastasia Sharpe, a 17-year-old student attending Connecting Water Charter School in Waterford while also taking classes at Columbia College. She plans to further her education by studying pre-dental at USC.

The second runner-up was Ava Weatherby Plank, a 16-year-old junior at Calaveras High School. She plans to attend UCLA and study theater education.

For the first time ever, there is a Miss Calaveras International winner. Eva Crosetto is a 17-year-old foreign exchange student who is a senior at Bret Harte High School. She plans to return home next month and study fashion design in Milan, Italy.

Earlier in the day, the 2024 Rodeo Queen was named, Jaylen Buchanan. She is a student at Calaveras High School. In addition to her passion for ranch penning and horse riding, she excels in both basketball and volleyball.

The four-day fair runs through Sunday. On day two, Friday, musician Ned Ledoux will be the featured act on the main stage at eight o’clock.