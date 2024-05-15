Fire In Jamestown’s Woods Creek Area Monday Injured a Woman

TCSO deputies find fire and use an extinguisher on it in Woods Creek in Jamestown View Photo

View Video

Jamestown, CA – A woman cried for help early Monday morning as a fire began to grow in the Woods Creek area of Jamestown.

A report of a fire on Monday, May 13th, around 2:51 a.m., sent Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies racing, with sirens and lights flashing, to the area of Wigwam Road near Highway 108. Sheriff’s official recount: “The reporting party told dispatchers she saw a small fire and heard a woman call for help and yell she was on fire.”

The first to arrive on the scene and begin hiking over boulders and uneven terrain toward the fire were several deputies, as the attached bodycam video shows.

When they crossed Woods Creek, they discovered a woman with injuries from the blaze. The flames appeared to be slowly spreading, according to sheriff’s officials, adding, “Deputies were able to put out the majority of the fire with a handheld fire extinguisher.”

Once fire crews arrived, they quickly extinguished the fire. Deputies assisted the victim out of the wooded area. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. There is no word as to what ignited the blaze.