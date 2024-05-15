Prescribed Burning Planned In Yosemite Near Mariposa Grove

Studhorse Units In Yosemite View Photo

Yosemite, CA — A planned fire will be ignited on 55 acres in Yosemite National Park on Friday two miles northwest of the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias.

The targeted area in the Wawona area is known as Studhorse Units 1 and 2.

To maintain safety for park visitors, there will be temporary trail closures in place nearby, but no road closures are planned.

Smoke will be visible in the Wawona community during and after the planned burning. Fire managers will be working with the Mariposa Air Pollution Control District to ensure there are favorable weather conditions for burning.

Some of the first prescribed burns in Yosemite occurred in the Studhorse area in the 1970s. Last year, crews successfully did prescribed burning in units 3,4 and 5.