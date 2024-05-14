Update: Two Fires Sparked In Stanislaus National Forest

One of two fires sparked on the Stanislaus National Forest near Pinecrest Lake -- Live PG&E camera View Photo

Update at 5:29 p.m.: Stanislaus National Forest firefighters have reached the scenes of two wildfires sparked around 4:30 p.m. near Pinecrest Lake off Highway 108 in Tuolumne County. One of the blazes is on the south side of the lake and the other is on the north. Forest spokesperson Ben Cossel updates that the fires were ignited by lightning and are around 20′ x 30′ in size. He added that a handline is in place, and the mop-up is expected to take about three hours.

Original post at 4:47 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA – Two vegetation fires have been sparked in the Stanislaus National Forest this afternoon, off Highway 108 in Tuolumne County.

A plume of smoke can be seen in the image box photo showing one of the two blazes. Fire crews on the Mi-Wok/Summit Ranger District are responding to both scenes, which ignited around 4:40 p.m. near Pinecrest Lake. Forest spokesperson Ben Cossel tells Clarke Broadcasting, “One fire is on the south side of the lake, the other on the north side. The reporting party indicated seeing lightning strike.”

There is no information concerning the size of the fires or whether any structures are threatened. Additional forest fire resources responding to the scene include Patrol 33, Engine 332, Engine 333, and Division 1.