Update: Emergency Activity On Lyons Street

Sonora Police Department logo View Photo

Update at 11:32 am: The Sonora Police Department reports that Lyons Street is back open in Sonora. No additional details have been released.

Original story posted at 11:19 am: Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department is asking travelers to use extra caution driving in the 300 block of Lyons Street in Sonora this morning.

The PD reports that there was an injury accident and one of the traffic lanes is blocked. Emergency officials are on the scene helping a victim. Slow down in the area. No additional information is immediately available.

