Testing Of Emergency Alert System In Tuolumne County

Stock Photo of a Cell Phone View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services, in conjunction with the sheriff’s office, will be testing the Everbridge Emergency Alert system today.

It will be conducted at 1 pm (May 14). Notifications will be sent to registered cell phones, landlines, and email addresses. The Everbridge system is used to notify the community in the event of emergencies like wildfire evacuations.

Anyone who receives the notification this afternoon is encouraged not to call 911. Instead, those with questions can call the Tuolumne County Public Information Line (non-emergencies) at 209-533-5151 in regards to the testing.

More information can be found here.