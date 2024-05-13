Prescribed Burning Operation Announced In Calaveras County

CAL Fire logo View Photo

Calaveras, CA– CAL FIRE is set to commence a prescribed burning operation as part of the Winton-Schaad Vegetation Management Plan (VMP) in the northeastern region of Calaveras County, situated four miles north of Wilseyville near Winton Road.

The prescribed burn is slated to start on Wednesday, May 15, and is expected to run until Friday, May 21. Burning activities will take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, subject to favorable weather conditions. The operation will be supported by four engines, one fire crew, and SPI representatives along with cooperating agencies.

The primary objective of the project is to mitigate forest fuels in strategic areas within the designated project site.