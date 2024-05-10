Sonora, CA — A Lodi resident, who grew up in Burson, is the new Mother Lode Roundup Queen.

22-year-old Delaney Grace was awarded the crown at the Queen Coronation Ceremony held Thursday at the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse Grounds in Jamestown. Grace was also Miss Clements Stampede in 2020, a title she proudly held for three years as a result of the pandemic. She noted that she strives to live a life spreading kindness, smiles, and laughter.

The first runner-up was Addison Rose.

Posse member Tim Orpurt and General Chairman Mike Suess report that the Calcutta, which followed immediately after the coronation, was a great success. Calf scramble participants were auctioned off and over $21,000 was raised to benefit scholarships and other charitable causes. Suess adds that the Posse is grateful for the community, first responders, and sponsors, who allow them to put on this upcoming weekend’s event.

The Mother Lode Roundup Parade gets underway at 10 o’clock on Saturday and the rodeo is at two o’clock on Saturday and Sunday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.