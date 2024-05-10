Clear
Ebbetts Pass Opens For Season

By B.J. Hansen
Ebbetts Pass Opens

Alpine County, CA — Caltrans has swung open the gates allowing for seasonal travel on Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass.

As the temperatures increase, the move signifies a changing of the seasons.

The Camp Connell and Woodfords maintenance crews have been busy over recent weeks removing snow, which in some areas stood 10 -15 ft along narrow one-lane stretches. They also encountered downed trees and debris along the way.

Caltrans is urging travelers to keep a close eye out for icy conditions during the morning and evening hours over the coming weeks.

Crews continue to make repairs on Highway 108 Sonora Pass. Caltrans has not yet announced an opening date.

