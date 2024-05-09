Suspect Out On Bail Arrested Again In Amador County

Stolen ATV and trailer View Photos

Amador County, CA – An Ione man was arrested last month for having stolen a vehicle and drugs; this month he was handcuffed for the same thing.

An Amador County Sheriff’s Sergeant discovered a stolen vehicle while patrolling a busy parking lot in the unincorporated area of Ione on April 27th. Behind the wheel was Adam Gross, who was subsequently arrested for having stolen property and drug-related offenses.

Then on May 7th, while Gross was out on bail, members of the county’s investigations bureau carried out a search warrant at his residence for that earlier alleged crime. It uncovered additional narcotics, firearms, and several stolen vehicles, including a flatbed trailer and two ATVs. Gross was taken into custody again for having stolen property and being a felon in possession of a firearm.