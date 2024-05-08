Road Improvements To Create Traffic Delays In Calaveras County

Road work with flagger View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Road improvements along Gold Strike Road in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County will impact travelers.

Calaveras County Public Works reports that crews have been completing prep work for the upcoming paving of Gold Strike Road, off Highway 49. The work began at the beginning of the month and will continue until the end of the month. Crews will be active on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be flaggers directing traffic, which could create delays of up to 10 minutes for motorists.

County public works officials added that this project is being constructed with SB1 Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Program funds, which passed in 2017. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution in the cone zones, especially where personnel and equipment are used.

Any questions or need to report urgent road-related issues can be directed to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). After regular business hours, contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).