Only A Mile To Go Clearing Sonora Pass

Sonora Pass Snow Clearing View Photo

Caltrans reports that the clearing of snow is nearing the finish line on Highway 108 Sonora Pass.

The crews removing the winter snow and other debris from both the east and west are now only a mile away from each other, effective this morning.

While an estimated reopening date has not been announced, Caltrans reports that “more pass updates will be coming soon.” The crews are well ahead of the goal of reopening Sonora Pass by Memorial Day weekend. The closure gate is currently at Kennedy Meadows.

On Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass, crews are still a “few miles” apart, but they been typically clearing 1-2 miles of roadway each day. In some areas, snow depths are 8-10 feet. The closure gates will remain at Lake Alpine and Raymond Meadows until the highway is reopened to traffic.

We will pass along more information on both passes as it becomes available.